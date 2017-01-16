WWE News: Big Show responds to Shaquille O'Neal

Clash of the Giants set for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Shaquille O’Neal and Big Show at Wrestlemania 32

What’s the story?

Shaquille O’Neal and The Big Show are on a collision course for a big match at Wrestlemania 33, and the two giants have been going back and forth on social media talking trash before their showdown at the Showcase of the Immortals.

I'm coming for you BIG SHOW A video posted by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:15am PST

In case you didn’t know...

This feud actually dates back to an episode of Monday Night Raw from July of 2009, where Shaq was the special guest host. The main event that night saw the team of JeriShow take on Cryme Tyme in the main event, with Shaq at ringside as the Special Guest Enforcer.

Show and Jericho would end up disqualified and Big Show would end up inviting Shaq to the ring. Shaq would oblige, and after a stand-off between the two with the two men wrapping their hands on each other’s throats, Cryme Tyme would kick Big Show, allowing Shaq space to deliver a shoulder block that sent him out of the ring to the floor.

The heart of the matter

The two giants renewed their rivalry at Wrestlemania 32 when Shaq was a surprise entrant in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. They would end up alone in the ring after fending off the other Superstars in the match and end up in a choke stalemate like before, ultimately allowing the rest of the men in the match to eliminate both of them.

Big Show challenged Shaq to a match at Wrestlemania 33 on the red carpet at the ESPY awards last July, and Shaq accepted.

Since then, Big Show has gotten himself into the best shape of his life in anticipation for the showdown with the NBA Hall of Famer. The two giants have taken to social media in order to let each other know that they’re getting ready for the showdown on April 2nd in Orlando.

What’s next?

Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal will face off at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, the same city where Shaq started his NBA career. This storyline may kick off at the Royal Rumble.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is one of the matches at WrestleMania that we’re looking forward to the most this year, and we normally don’t care for these types of spectacles. Big Show has gotten himself into ridiculous shape for this match, which is widely believed to be his last.

With Big Show in arguably the best physical condition of his career, and Shaq seemingly motivated to get himself in similarly good shape, this match could actually surprise a lot of people with what the two big men are able to accomplish.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com