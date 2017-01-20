WWE News: Chris Jericho signs a new deal

Jericho's lengthy stint with the WWE will continue on for another few months at least.

20 Jan 2017

The WWE Universe will get the Gift Of Jericho for a few more months at least...

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho recently revealed on his podcast ‘Talk Is Jericho’ that he has signed a new WWE deal that will carry him through to WrestleMania 33. Jericho would go on to say that:

“I’m very excited about the next few months, I’ve got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of great WWE stuff. I’ll still be here doing as many shows as I can. I signed a new contract this week which is cool.”

In case you didn’t know...

Chris Jericho had been working under several short-term deals that would continuously roll over as long as he decided to stick around with the company. His popularity has been the highest it’s been in some time with the reinvention of himself. That’s a big reason why he has stayed with the WWE for so long on this current run.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho’s rock band Fozzy is eventually going to go back into the studio and record their seventh studio album, and first since 2014. This would be the reason why Jericho was on several short deals that would rollover. When he felt it was a good time to take a break, he would be able to, but he’s been in the main event scene for the better part of 2016 into 2017 so he’s stayed.

What next?

The Royal Rumble could be a telling sign of where the direction of Jericho could go. He could inevitably win the Royal Rumble match and face his best friend Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania or he could start a new feud with someone like Sami Zayn for the United States Championship.

Sportskeeda’s take

Chris Jericho has had one of his best years in some time. Currently, he gets one of the biggest pops from the WWE Universe as everyone loves The List Of Jericho and the phrase “stupid idiot”. It’s great to know that he’ll have a program with someone at WrestleMania and hopefully, he does win the Royal Rumble to face Kevin Owens. A Royal Rumble win is something that Jericho has never had in his career, and with the year he’s had, he deserves it.