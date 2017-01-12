WWE News: Cody Rhodes back on TNA Impact Wrestling

Cody is currently working with three major wrestling promotions simultaneously.

Cody Rhodes made his TNA debut at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view last year

What’s the story?

As reported by Wrestling News World, former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes made a comeback on TNA Impact Wrestling’s tapings in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. The last time Rhodes was seen inside a TNA ring was on the 27 October episode of Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know…

After quitting the WWE in May 2016, Cody Rhodes started working on the independent circuit and worked with several promotions such as Evolve, Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Big Time Wrestling among others. Of late, though, Rhodes has been busy shuffling his time between Ring of Honor, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and New Japan Pro Wrestling. His TNA debut came at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view last year, alongside wife Brandi Rhodes, where the couple attacked Mike Bennett and his wife Maria (Kanellis).

The heart of the matter

During Wednesday’s Impact tapings, Cody came out to the ring accompanied by Brandi and started to speak about his wrestling pursuits all over the world in recent times (in reference to his NJPW appearances). ‘The American Nightmare’ called out former Impact Grand Champion Moose in order to thank him for helping his wife with The Decay.

When Moose walked out, Cody proceeded to refer to him as family and even dubbed him a ‘Rhodes’. However, the situation went completely out of hand when he realised that Brandi had Moose’s number on her phone and suspected that they intended to sleep with each other. Rhodes went on to call ‘OMG’ a sl*t and when his wife asked if it was a joke, he delivered a kick to his groin.

After handing out a beatdown to Moose, Cody interestingly made the hand gesture popularised by the Bullet Club (which he joined recently at NJPW). He then took Brandi by the arm and left the ring with her.

What next?

Cody Rhodes’ actions on his return to Impact Wrestling certainly show that he will be making appearances for TNA in the near future as well. It will be interesting to see how the feud between him and Moose will shape up in the days to come.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is really heartening to see how Cody Rhodes has managed to make a name for himself outside of the WWE with sheer hard work and dedication. If he continues to work in this way, we may see the WWE approach him one day in an attempt to get him onboard once again.

Tweet speak

Here’s a tweet from a fan who was at the tapings:

Scoop #32: Cody beats down Moose, then makes a Bullet Club hand gesture to Moose while he's on the ground before grabbing Brandi and leaving pic.twitter.com/mSxXs7PblF — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 12, 2017

Impact Wrestling posted the following promo for tonight’s episode of the show:

