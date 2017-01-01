WWE News: Dave Meltzer suspects Jinder Mahal is on steroids

The superstar could be in trouble if the renowned journalist's suspicion comes true

Steroids – the source of Mahal's shanti ?

What’s the story?

Veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer had an interesting observation on this past week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer is of the opinion that Jinder Mahal has taken to steroids, which stems from how beefed up he looked on the recent episode of RAW.

Mahal’s physical appearance on RAW, that included bulked up traps and acne on his back, compelled the respected journalist to make the comment on the post-RAW edition of the WOR. Here is what Meltzer had to say:

In case you didn’t know....

WWE’s strict stance towards substance abuse is quite well-known as many top WWE superstars have faced suspensions owing to Wellness Policy violations. Roman Reigns, Eva Marie, and Paige are the most recent names to have been unceremoniously been given a 30-day ban for the usage of undisclosed substances.

Meltzer is right when he says Mahal could be in trouble if WWE catches him off guard with an impromptu test. The Indo-Canadian wrestler returned to the WWE on the August 1st episode of Monday Night RAW and adopted a gimmick of a man who advocates ‘Shanti’ (peace in Hindi).

Playing a heel, his return has seen him used mostly as an enhancement talent. With WWE tightening the screws when it comes to substance abuse, Mahal wouldn't want to see himself the tainted list, considering how uneventful his run has been thus far.

The heart of the matter

You can't argue with Meltzer when he says that Mahal has shown signs of being high on some banned substance. As he mentioned clearly, the telltale signs of acne and sprouted traps are notoriously attached to steroid abuse. Here is what Meltzer had to say:

What’s next?

Meltzer’s observation doesn’t mean Mahal is in trouble as of yet, but he could be if the WWE management does have a doubt about the former 3MB member. WWE would surely have a close watch on all their talents, and if they have also noticed what Meltzer has, they could come knocking on Mahal’s door with a cup in their hands.

WWE conducts random tests on its talents to keep the roster clean and free of any unwanted abuse, which went up a notch after the deaths of Chris Benoit and Eddie Guererro. So a surprise test is always on the cards for every superstar, Mahal included.

Sportskeeda’s take

While we see merit in Meltzer’s observations, we also think it may be just a different case altogether. Mahal has certainly jacked up in a short span of time, but that doesn’t always mean steroids were the sole reason.

Whatever may be the case, all talents including Jinder Mahal need to be careful about their intake, as no one, and we mean no one is spared from the clutches of the Wellness Policy.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com