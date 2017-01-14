WWE News: Eric Rowan posts another cryptic video hinting at a possible new member for The Wyatt Family

Is the long-awaited debut at last at hand?

Will Sister Abigail soon join the Wyatts

What’s the story

WrestleMania is just around the corner and the WWE Superstars who are on the shelf are vying to return with an impact. Eric Rowan, who has been out of action for quite some time now with a torn rotator cuff, is expected to return to WWE programming anytime soon.

As with every other WWE Superstar returning from an injury, Eric Rowan has started to put out teasers regarding his return through Social Media. He recently posted another cryptic video with his sheep mask to indicate his return anytime soon.

In case you didn’t know...

Eric Rowan is an integral member of the original Wyatt Family. He has been out of action for quite some time now with a rotator cuff injury. In his absence, “The Viper” Randy Orton has been added to the New Wyatt Family. The inclusion of The Viper has revitalized the faction beyond measure.

The Wyatt Family has been struggling as of late with an implosion. Randy Orton's inclusion into the family has not gone down well with its original member Luke Harper and it is beginning to strain the ties of the stable. Their mutual distrust for each other has cost them the SmackDown Tag Tam Championship.

The heart of the matter

Eric Rowan’s cryptic remarks of return at this time when The Wyatt Family is in chaos has created quite some buzz among the WWE Universe. Eric Rowan has been posting cryptic videos of late and the below video is the latest one:

As you can see from the video, Rowan can be seen collecting a lock of hair from a masked female. There have been some speculations for some months now regarding the debut of Sister Abigail. It might be possible that Rowan might bring the highly anticipated Sister Abigail along with him when he returns. On the whole, the video is quite cryptic and as with everything with the Wyatts, it is just creepy.

What’s next?

Eric Rowan is expected to return soon to SmackDown Live! and it is entirely possible that he might bring a huge change to the Wyatt Family. The Wyatt Family’s current direction indicate that there may be some screws to tighten up before Rowan returns. We can expect that angle to be played out in the upcoming weeks on SmackDown Live!

Sportskeeda’s Take

The Wyatt Family is quite frankly in dire need to revamp their gimmick. The mystique and creepiness one usually feels when The Wyatt Family enters has been missing of late. If Sister Abigail is indeed debuting soon, all hope may not be lost for The Wyatts.

