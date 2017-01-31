WWE News: Goldberg to appear next week on Monday Night RAW

Goldberg will respond to Brock Lesnar's challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

by Prityush Haldar News 31 Jan 2017, 13:50 IST

Goldberg will be on Monday Night RAW next week to respond to Lesnar’s challenge

What’s the story?

Paul Heyman and his client Brock Lesnar issued a challenge to Goldberg this Monday night on RAW. Both Heyman and Brock looked shocked by the events that had transpired the previous evening at the Alamodome.

Heyman said that it has come to the point where whenever he mentions Brock Lesnar, much to his chagrin, there is always someone chanting out Goldberg’s name.

After the show, WWE revealed on social media that Goldberg would be on RAW next week in Portland, OR to respond to Lesnar’s challenge.

The challenge from @BrockLesnar will be addressed NEXT WEEK when @Goldberg returns to Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/886s7PoqaN — WWE (@WWE) 31 January 2017

Goldberg also tweeted about his appearance next week:

In case you didn’t know...

The impending storm struck the Alamodome this past Sunday at the Royal Rumble when Brock Lesnar entered the ring. He quickly took out Dean Ambrose and Dolph Ziggler and left carnage in his wake. But that momentum came to a screeching halt when Goldberg entered the match and eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Rumble with ease.

The heart of the matter

Paul Heyman painted a picture saying that Goldberg would always be a black spot in the otherwise flawless career of Brock Lesnar. Heyman acknowledged the fact that perhaps, Goldberg did have Lesnar’s number.

But Heyman reiterated the point that Lesnar would not rest until he had conquered Goldberg. Thus, on behalf of the Beast Incarnate, Heyman issued a challenge to Goldberg for one final showdown at the ‘Showcase of Immortals.’

What’s next?

Next week’s RAW will emanate from the Moda Center in Portland, OR where Goldberg will respond to Lesnar’s challenge. If he accepts, it will set up an ultimate showdown between the two titans at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando later this year.

Sportskeeda's take

The intense rivalry between Lesnar and Goldberg that started from a fantasy matchup has spiralled into a bitter story of unending animosity. Goldberg has had the better of Lesnar for the most of the rivalry.

It would be interesting to see whether Goldberg willingly accepts the challenge to slay the Beast again, or if he will be goaded into a match due to Lesnar and Heyman’s antics.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com