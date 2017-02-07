WWE News: Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens at Fastlane confirmed

Will the Prizefigther remain the Universal Champion?

Who will be Universal Champion after Fastlane?

What’s the Story?

WCW Legend and current WWE Superstar Goldberg has not only accepted the challenge to fight Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania but will also compete against Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane on March 5, 2017, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The match was made official on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw at the hands of United States Champion Chris Jericho, who claimed that he will have Owens’ back in his title match.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg was advertised to appear at the Fastlane PPV back in January which had confirmed many people’s beliefs that he would be wrestling for the Universal Championship in the main event.

This will be Goldberg’s first championship match since Armageddon 2003 where he had lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Triple H in a triple threat match.

Kevin Owens has been the Universal Champion since August 2016 when Triple H betrayed Seth Rollins and hit him with a pedigree to cost him the match. Owens has held the title for 160 days and will face his fourth opponent for the championship at Fastlane in Goldberg.

His only other opponents for the championship have been Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported several rumours involving this match including the idea that this match probably won’t be long, but that Owens isn’t likely to retain the championship.

Goldberg vs. Lesnar was rumoured to be the main event of WrestleMania 33 and the outcome of this Fastlane match could determine whether this main event will involve the Universal Championship or not.

What’s next?

Fastlane won’t take place until next month, so the WWE has four weeks to build up the match between The Prizefighter and Goldberg.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With the many rumours circulating that Goldberg will be winning the championship at Fastlane, the safe bet would probably be against Owens. Goldberg vs. Lesnar can only be justified as a main event if it involves the Universal Championship and that may be why Goldberg might win the title.

The Universal Championship has little to no prestige currently, with neither superstar holding it being an established star; this is in addition to the fact that the title looks like an exact copy of the WWE Championship minus the red leather.

The belt needs some bigger stars to hold it for it to feel like a big deal and maybe this wouldn’t have to be the case if Owens was booked like a strong champion.

However, the fact remains that Owens has been booked like a weakling ever since he won the championship and keeping the title on him won’t do him or the championship any good. At least with Goldberg as the champion, the belt will have a champion who’s booked like a credible fighter.

