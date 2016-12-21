NJPW News: Hiroshi Tanahashi changes theme song after 12 years

Tanahashi changes theme song

After coming out to Julia Claris' “High Energy” theme song for 12-years, former seven-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi has finally decided to discontinue using it.

According to F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer, Tanahashi felt that the song had become outdated and wanted to move on to something new and with the times. Tanahashi has announced that he will reveal his new theme song on January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

Hailed as the John Cena of Japan, Tanahashi's theme was one of the most important aspects of his character and is one of the most recognisable themes in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Tanahashi's been using the song High Energy since 2004.

Similarly, NJPW has decided to change the theme song for Wrestle Kingdom, which they've never done since the event debuted.

Before Shinsuke Nakamura made his debut in NXT, rumours surrounding his theme song began to surface with people wondering if he will hang on to his NJPW theme. Theme songs are very integral to the wrestlers' characters in NJPW, and they rarely change it.

NJPW Superstars like Katsuyori Shibata and Kenny Omega have been using the same themes ever since they started their tenure in NJPW. On January 4th at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Tanahashi has been scheduled to face Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

In the main event, Tanahashi's long-time opponent, Kazuchika Okada will face Bullet Club's Kenny Omega for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes will be making his NJPW debut against Juice Robinson, Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Kyle o’Reily will be defending his title against Adam Cole, and the Young Bucks will defend their IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against Roppongi Vice.

The video below contains audio from Tanahashi’s theme song “High Energy”:

The video below shows highlights from Tanahashi and Okada’s match at Wrestle Kingdom 10:

