WWE News: Jim Ross talks about Brock Lesnar’s appearance on Raw this week, Mickie James return and more

'Good Ol' JR' wants Goldberg and Brock Lesnar to have a title match at WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar was in a dominating frame of mind on Raw this week

What’s the story?

In the most recent blog for his website Jrsbarbq.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed Brock Lesnar’s appearance on this week’s episode of Raw, Mickie James making her return on SmackDown Live and a number of other topics.

In case you didn’t know…

The latest edition of Raw saw ‘The Beast Incarnate’ make his first appearance on WWE television since being annihilated at the Survivor Series pay-per-view by Goldberg. Lesnar’s return was an explosive one as he wiped out nearly everyone who came in his way.

‘The Conqueror’ made an entrance during the opening segment of the show and single-handedly took care of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He challenged Braun Strowman to step into the ring as well but the big man ended up backing out.

Reigns did try to extract some revenge by delivering the Superman Punch to Lesnar. However, ‘The Anomaly’ was quick to get back on his feet and hit ‘The Big Dog’ with a devastating F5 to conclude the segment.

The heart of the matter

According to Jim Ross, the opening segment was the highlight of Raw this week due to the impact that Brock Lesnar made after Paul Heyman had set up his appearance verbally. ‘Good Ol’ JR’ suggested that the Lesnar-Goldberg match at WrestleMania should involve a major title. He also praised ‘The Beast Incarnate’ by referring to him as the most fascinating talent on the WWE roster even now.

Here’s what the legendary commentator mentioned in his blog:

“The highlight of RAW this week for me was the first segment of the three hour show highlighted by the impact made by Brock Lesnar which was facilitated by @HeymanHustle setting the table with his spot on oratory. I'd be surprised if Lesnar vs Goldberg at Wrestlemania isn't for a major title to add to the personal issue of their rivalry. Lesnar is still the most fascinating talent on the WWE roster and with Heyman added into the mix it makes Brock even more valuable.”

Speaking about the return of Mickie James on SmackDown Live this Tuesday, Ross said that it was great to see her back on television in great wrestling shape. This is what he wrote about James:

“SD Live saw the return of Mickie James in the main event segment of the show getting involved with Becky Lunch and aligning herself with Alexa Bliss. Good to see an in great, game shape, looking good Mickie back on WWE TV.”

Adding a word on the storyline involving The Wyatt Family, Jim Ross claimed to be enjoying it and feels that it will culminate in a WrestleMania match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. He also opined that Luke Harper has more potential than what has been visible so far. Ross stated:

“Enjoying the ongoing storyline between Orton and the Wyatt clan which will likely lead to a RKO vs Bray Wrestlemania bout which will be good. I also think that there is more traction in Luke Harper than we are currently seeing.”

What next?

The next episode of Raw will see Brock Lesnar and Goldberg come face to face for the first time since their Survivor Series match and is likely to set up their confrontation in the Royal Rumble match alongside 28 other superstars.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Lesnar is easily one of the most dominant superstars on the WWE roster at present and looked to be in great shape on the latest episode of Raw. It may be about time that ‘The Conqueror’ is considered for yet another title run with the company.

