WWE News: John Cena and Roman Reigns enter Twitter Battle

Could we be witnessing a slow burn to John Cena vs. Roman Reigns?

by Simon Cotton News 31 Dec 2016, 09:04 IST

John Cena and Roman Reigns. Two of the WWE’s chosen boys

At a live event this week, Roman Reigns was recorded laughing while in a headlock by WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who began heckling fans and mentioning how much he makes in merchandise sales.

When asked why Reigns was laughing on twitter, Reigns responded by saying he was laughing because he made more money with his merchandise as a member of The Shield.

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!! I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

However, Cena apparently wasn’t too appreciative of Reigns’ response and fired back with a tweet saying that while Reigns was bragging about how much he earns, Cena was earning the day by working out at Georgia Tech; Reigns’ alma mater.

Reigns would respond several hours later with the following tweet.

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

This story has gotten a lot of attention amongst fans and has caused speculation as to what may be in store for the future of both men.

Reigns vs. Cena is a feud that the WWE has yet to deliver, as both men have only interacted in a tag team or multi-man matches since the debut of The Shield. Since 2014, Reigns and Cena have not been in the same ring together and many people assume that was done to build a program in the future.

With WrestleMania around the corner and a match between Cena and The Undertaker not being set in stone, this Twitter exchange could possibly be building up to a potential WrestleMania headliner in which the WWE’s golden boy of the last decade faces off against the new wrestler the WWE wants to be The Guy.

No rumors of this match being planned for WrestleMania have been reported, so this could just be some back and forth banter between wrestlers. However, if it were to happen, the crowd’s reactions may be more interesting than the actual match.

Cena has faced backlash from the fans for many years now and will often spark the dual chants of “Let’s Go Cena! Cena Sucks!” His character and his wrestling ability have been called into question, but some of that has died down over the years following his transition out of the main event and some of his feuds with men like Owens, CM Punk, and AJ Styles.

Reigns, on the other hand, has been regarded by fans as “Cena 2.0” and the fans turned on him even quicker than they did with Cena. Reigns has faced more criticism with not only his character and wrestling ability questioned, but his attire, theme music, and mic skills have all been viewed as second rate or not good enough to be the new face of the company in the eyes of some wrestling fans.

Both wrestlers have a love/hate relationship with the crowd, but many fans anticipate that Cena would get more cheers if they ever fought one on one seeing as Cena is considered by many to be superior on the mic.

There’s a lot of time before WrestleMania 33 and a lot of time left in the careers of both men, so this could either be a slow build to a future encounter or a fast-track build up to one of the most polarising WrestleMania matches of all time in Orlando, Florida.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com