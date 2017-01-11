WWE News: John Cena bags new movie role

Cena to star in a comedy called 'The Pact'.

by Riju Dasgupta News 11 Jan 2017, 14:13 IST

John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz have made a pact

What’s the story?

According to pwmania.com, WWE Superstar John Cena will team up with Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz for a Hollywood motion picture called ‘The Pact’, which will release on April 20th, 2018. The movie deals with three parents who suddenly discover that their daughters have made a pact to lose their virginities on Prom Night.

To avert this 'disaster’, the three parents team up and try to stop their daughters in the nick of time. Cena is reportedly being represented by ICM Partners, a talent and literary agency based in LA.

In case you didn't know...

This is not John Cena’s first Hollywood appearance. In addition to being WWE’s best-known star, Cena is known for starring in various films including The Marine, The Reunion, Trainwreck, 12 Rounds, Legendary, and Sisters.

At present, he's also WWE’s primary active talent who’s connected to the world of entertainment, having hosted shows such as Saturday Night Live, and making appearances on other shows such as Parks and Recreation, as well as Psych. John Cena dons many roles in WWE and is an ambassador for the company even outside the squared circle.

How will this announcement affect John Cena's wrestling career?

The heart of the matter

At present, it is obvious that John Cena isn’t a full-time performer with WWE anymore, despite what his promos suggest. Having taken time off to film his reality show ‘American Grit’, there were rumours recently that WWE wasn't happy with his schedule outside the company.

By taking up this film, it may signal that he's taking more time off from the ring to focus on the other interests he has.

What’s next?

John Cena is all set to face AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble and possibly tie Ric Flair’s record for 16 world championships. One wonders if WWE will put the title on Cena if he takes time off soon after. It is unclear when the film will begin shooting, and how this will affect Cena’s future in WWE.

Sportskeeda's take

At present, we suppose that Cena will work dates until Wrestlemania 33, before taking time off. We believe that he may be on the verge of winding up his career, and becoming a part-timer, much in the vein of Brock Lesnar. It’s certain that this aspect will be played up in storylines for sure.

