WWE News: John Cena continues to troll the fans on Instagram about Kenny Omega

The Cenation leader is at it again.

Omega and Okada delivered a 6-star rated match at Wrestle Kingdom 11

What’s the story?

15-time World Champion John Cena continues to troll the fans about a possible WWE debut of the NJPW Superstar, Kenny Omega. In two of his latest Instagram posts, one image only contained the alphabet “O” while the other one is that of Mega Man. These two posts added up to “O-Mega”, clearly indicating the winner of G1 Climax 2016, Kenny Omega.

In case you didn’t know...

Omega delivered a 6-star classic match with Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11. After falling short at winning the epic battle, Omega tweeted about possibly leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling to “reassess his future”.

He mentioned that his schedule is cleared, which will allow him to consider “all options”. The tweets were interpreted to be an indication that Omega will be leaving NJPW for WWE and John Cena’s Instagram posts added fuel to such rumors.

The heart of the matter

Last year, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles made his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble match. Earlier that month, he left NJPW after losing an IWGP Intercontinental Championship match to Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestle Kingdom 10.

Prior to the Rumble event, John Cena posted an image of Styles on his Instagram. The fact that Styles actually made his WWE debut in the next few days have forced the people to come to a conclusion that Cena’s recent posts hint a potential WWE debut of the “Cleaner” Kenny Omega as well.

As of now, Cena has made a total of 4 Instagram posts about Omega. While the latest 2 are provided above, the other 2 were these:

What’s next?

After Cena posted the first image of Omega on his account, The Cleaner returned the favour by posting about the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view on his Twitter handle. Omega is currently under contract with New Japan which is expected to expire next year. Sadly, the contractual obligations will prevent him from joining WWE anytime soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cena's first post about Omega created a lot of buzz among the fans as many considered it to be a hint of Omega’s debut at the Royal Rumble.. However, multiple posts by the Leader of Cenation may have negated those chances as it seems he is just screwing around with the fans. In this regard, we must remember that Cena’s Instagram bio states:

"These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

So don’t get your hopes too high.

