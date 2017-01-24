WWE News: Kurt Angle says a Royal Rumble appearance won't happen

Will we see Kurt Angle return at the Royal Rumble? Angle says it's not happening.

by Simon Cotton Breaking 24 Jan 2017, 22:30 IST

Kurt Angle says he’s only concerned with the WWE Hall of Fame

TMZ Sports did an interview with WWE Legend Kurt Angle where he said he would not be competing in the 2017 Royal Rumble Match. “The Royal Rumble is not going to happen. A lot of people are assuming it, a lot of writers are writing about it ... I haven't talked to WWE about anything after WWE Hall of Fame.”

Kurt Angle said there might be a possibility of the company working with him after the Hall of Fame Induction, but that he was only focusing on the Hall of Fame for the time being.

Kurt Angle was revealed to be the first inductee into the 2017 Hall of Fame Class last week on Monday Night Raw. His Hall of Fame induction will mark 11 years since he left the company and his induction will take place Friday, March 31, 2017.

Wrestling Inc. reported that Kurt Angle was scheduled to provide commentary for the debut of Spike TV’s wrestling show 5 Star Wrestling, but was pulled from the event yesterday January 23, 2017.

Kurt Angle joined the WWE in 1998 and would come to be known as one of the WWE’s greatest wrestlers. He has won a multitude of championships in the WWE including being winning the WWE Championship 4 times, winning the World Heavyweight Championship, and winning the European, Hardcore, and Intercontinental Championships.

He has been heavily praised by both Pro Wrestling Illustrated and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter for his tremendous work in both WWE and TNA. He received Rookie of the Year in 2000, Wrestler of the Year in 2003, and two match of the year awards from Pro Wrestling Illustrated while the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awarded him Wrestler of the Year in 2002, Feud of the Year in 2003 for his matches with Brock Lesnar, and Wrestler of the Decade for his work from 2000 – 2009.

Several wrestlers have lied to the media about appearances in the Royal Rumble Match including WWE Champion AJ Styles, who claimed that he would not be making an appearance in the 2016 Royal Rumble Match, only to make his debut there as entry number three.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, January 29, 2017, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As nothing is ever set in stone, the fans will just have to be sure to tune in and pay attention every time the fans begin to countdown the next entrant in the Royal Rumble Match.

Several WWE Superstars have made claims about not returning to the WWE or wrestling only to show up in the next couple of weeks. Everyone from AJ Styles to Goldberg has claimed this and the only man who has stuck to his word about not wrestling again is WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Fans just need to stay tuned and not get their hopes up…but if they hear that iconic trumpet sound, then they’ll know that wrestling’s only Olympic Gold Medalist will grace a WWE ring once more.

