WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura to face Bobby Roode in the main event of NXT Takeover: San Antonio

Shinsuke Nakamura faces a new challenge in Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas, Tye Dillinger, and Roderick Strong in a Fatal-4-Way match to become the Number One Contender for the NXT Championship. He will now face Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of NXT Takeover: San Antonio on January 28th, 2016, the night before Royal Rumble.

The new Number One Contender gave his thoughts on his first Takeover Main Event:

You can watch the highlight of the Fatal-4-Way match below

Bobby Roode has been in two Takeover specials so far. The first was in Brooklyn, where he defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas. His second Takeover was in Toronto, where he defeated fellow-Canadian Tye Dillinger.

Roode was surely next in line, as Nakamura’s feud with Samoa Joe ended with their steel cage match in Melbourne, Australia. This is an indication that Joe is main roster bound, and it could even be as soon as the Royal Rumble. The Samoan Submission Machine has not appeared in the last NXT taping as well, where fresh feuds began.

In terms of other matches on the Takeover: San Antonio card, the Authors Of Pain will face either DIY or The Revival. DIY and The Revival are set to have one final match to blow off their feud. DIY are expected to retain their championships. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka is rumoured to be defending her championship against either Billie Kay or Peyton Royce.

As for other singles matches, they are expected to be set up in the coming tapings at Full Sail University.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com