WWE News: NXT Spoilers for next four weeks of episodes

What’s the story?

NXT taped the next four weeks’ worth of episodes just a few hours ago. As first reported by wrestlinginc.com, here are the results for the next few episodes of NXT.

Bobby Roode won the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio and these were the first episodes of the “Bobby Roode Era.”

February 8th Episode:

* Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain defeated The Bollywood Boyz. Wolfe never even tagged into the match, as Dain destroyed both of the Bollywood Boyz single-handedly.

After the match, Nikki Cross calls out NXT Women's Champion Asuka, while Eric Young cuts a promo on his Takeover win over Tye Dillinger. EY says Dillinger belongs to SAnitY now.

* Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay.

* Tye Dillinger is backstage. He refuses to join SAnitY but gets attacked and beat around. They fight to the ring and Tye gets triple teamed until Roderick Strong and No Way Jose make the save.

* Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeated Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight, who are now being billed as Heavy Machinery. After the match, The Revival cuts a promo and challenges NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain for the "Takeover: Orlando" event. The Authors come out and The Revival leaves. Paul Ellering hypes them up but The Revival come back and attack them from behind.

* NXT Champion, Bobby Roode comes out for his glorious championship celebration. He says Shinsuke Nakamura dominated the world but not anymore. It's no longer we are NXT, it's my NXT - Bobby Roode's NXT.

February 15th Episode:

* SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe) defeated Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger.

* NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain defeated enhancement talents.

* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay defeated Liv Morgan and Ember Moon.

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa come out to talk about losing the NXT Tag Team Titles. They want a rematch. Ellering comes out with the champs and announces that they will get the rematch in two weeks. The Revival attacks DIY with cheap shots.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion, Tyler Bate retained over Trent Seven.

February 22nd Episode:

* Peyton Royce defeated Ember Moon and Liv Morgan in a triple threat match to become the new #1 contender.

* Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews.

* NXT Champion, Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose. Roode attacks Jose after the match but Kassius Ohno makes the save. They trade words and get ready to have a match but Roode hits him with a cheap shot. Ohno comes back and sends Roode retreating.

March 1st Episode:

* Patrick Clark defeated Sean Maluta. (Likely a dark match)

* Kassius Ohno comes back and calls Bobby Roode to the ring to finish what they started. Roode sneak attacks from the crowd.

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Peyton Royce. Billie Kay joined in for the double team after the match but Ember Moon made the save. The show ended with Asuka and Ember facing off in the middle of the ring while Asuka raised the title.



*NXT Tag Team Championship: Authors of Pain vs. DIY goes to a no contest when The Revival interfere and lay out both teams.

NXT will tape the shows on February 22nd, from the campus of the University of Central Florida.

These are some very interesting results for the first tapings of the “Glorious,” Era. Shinsuke Nakamura is nowhere to be found on these tapings, as they are likely keeping him out of action to sell the knee injury from TakeOver.

It appears that the United Kingdom Championship being featured on the February 1st episode of NXT was not a one-off, which will only bring more exposure to a very talented group of individuals. It also bolsters the star-power of NXT as a whole, if these British stars catch on with the worldwide audience.

The tag team title situation looks to be a bit of a mess at the moment, as The Revival interfered in DIY’s guaranteed rematch. It looks like this is setting up for a triple threat tag team match at TakeOver: Orlando, possibly to keep the Authors of Pain from taking a fall.

As per speculations, it does seem that they’re setting things up for Asuka to face off with Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship at the next TakeOver event.

Finally, it looks as if Bobby Roode’s first defence of the NXT Championship will be against Kassius Ohno.

More questions lie ahead for the next set of tapings. Will there be a triple threat match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at TakeOver: Orlando? Will the United Kingdom Championship be defended at TakeOver: Orlando, and if so, who will Tyler Bate’s opponent be? Will it indeed be Bobby Roode vs Kassius Ohno? Is Shinsuke Nakamura going to come back at the next set of tapings?

For answers to these questions and more, make sure you keep your eyes glued to Sportskeeda.com for the latest WWE NXT News and Rumours!

