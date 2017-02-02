WWE News: Randy Orton says fans want to see him face John Cena again but don't know it yet

Randy Orton has a match that the WWE Universe doesn't even know they want to see.

by Mike Diaz News 02 Feb 2017, 19:12 IST

Orton has been in some massive matches in his legendary career

What’s the story?

WWE veteran Randy Orton just won the Royal Rumble and is guaranteed a title match in this coming April’s Wrestlemania pay-per-view (PPV). During a recent appearance on Talking Smack after yesterday’s (Tues. January 31, 2017) SmackDown Live episode, and revealed what match he thinks the WWE Universe wants to see and added that they don’t even know it yet.

In case you didn’t know...

Orton has aligned himself with The Wyatt family as of late, and along with leader Bray Wyatt, he cleared out a significant amount of men in this past weekend’s (Sun. January 30, 2017) Royal Rumble Battle Royal main event. Orton would to on to eliminate Roman Reigns to win the Rumble and cement his spot in the main event of Wrestlemania.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Orton had to say on Talking Smack about the match people don’t know they want to see (courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"If I know anyone, I know John Cena. I think that whether the fans know it or not, they want to see that again. Kudos to him, that's a hell of an achievement, but that means nothing to me. I have 12 World titles under my belt, and whether he has won 15 or 16, it doesn't matter. I'm going to go out there and beat John."

What’s next?

Recent rumours have Bray Wyatt winning the upcoming Elimination Chamber main event in which John Cena will defend his WWE Title against five other men. Wyatt is expected to win the title and then go on to defend it against Orton at Wrestlemania in Orlando.

Sportskeeda’s take

A match-up with Cena may be a little bit boring to fans, contrary to Orton’s belief. Fighting Wyatt at Wrestlemania, however, would be a great contest of mental warfare leading up to the bout and an exciting bout that the WWE Universe can get excited about.

