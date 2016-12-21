WWE News: Raw viewership up from last week

Braun Strowman assaulted Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins to end the show

Roman Reigns drew 2.995 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.758 million viewers. This is up 7% from the previous week. The first hour drew 3.062 million viewers; the second hour drew 2.971 million viewers and the third and final hour drew 2.834 million viewers.

Raw was #8 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NFL, SportsCenter, The O'Reilly Factor, Special Report, Tucker Carlson, The Five and The Kelly File. Raw was #4 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NFL, SportsCenter and Love & Hip-Hop.

The main event of Raw saw the renewed partnership of Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho team up to take on Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins. The match ended in a Disqualification victory for Roman & Seth after Braun Strowman attacked both the babyfaces.

The story in place was that Braun Strowman was furious at Mick Foley and wanted to face Sami Zayn (who defeated him at Roadblock by lasting 10 minutes) that night. He threatened Foley to cause trouble until he got Sami Zayn.

Earlier in the night, he had even interfered in a match between Sin Cara & Titus O’ Neil and laid waste to both competitors:

A Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman feud was teased at the end. The episode received generally bad reviews from fans, who considered it a lacklustre show. However, one notable incident was the announcement of Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

A stipulation was added that Chris Jericho, who has interfered in all of Kevin Owens’ title defences, will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage. Next week's episode of Raw will be the final edition of 2016. However, there are no matches announced beforehand for the next week.

