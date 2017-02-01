WWE News: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn wore a purple armband on RAW in honour of Quebec mosque shooting victims

A great gesture from the real-life best friends.

WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens

What’s the story?

WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens wore a purple armband adorned with a white fleur-de-lis during the most recent episode of Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

Kevin Owens was born in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada and raised in Marieville, Quebec, Canada.

The heart of the matter

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn both wore purple armbands on Raw this past Monday night. The reason for the armbands to pay tribute to the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting that occurred this past Sunday night, shortly after Owens’ match at the Royal Rumble and before the Rumble match that Sami Zayn was a participant in.

The shooting was condemned by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who called the shooting, “a terrorist attack on Muslims.” He then spoke to the more than one million Muslims who live in Canada, saying, “We are with you.”

The shooting brought the death of six men who were praying at the mosque, ranging from age 39 to age 60. As of writing, two remained in critical condition and 17 others were treated for injuries received in the attack.

Kevin Owens sent out several tweets Sunday night, just after finding out about the tragedy. The tweets were written in French but loosely translate to, “I have just learned what happened in Sainte-Foy. I am absolutely disgusted. I don’t really know what else to say. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and with Quebec in full. My heart is empty at the moment. Take care of each other. Ignorance and intolerance have no place here. We are over that and we need to stay that way. Talk to your children.”

L'ignorance et l'intolérance n'ont pas leur place chez nous. Nous sommes au-dessus de ça et nous DEVONS le rester. Parlez à vos enfants. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017

Mes pensées sont avec les familles des victimes et avec le Québec au complet. J'ai le coeur vide en ce moment. Prenons soin l'un de l'autre. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017

Je viens tout juste d'apprendre ce qui s'est passé à Sainte-Foy. Je suis absolument dégouté. Je ne sais vraiment pas quoi dire de plus. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 30, 2017

A tweet on Tuesday morning read, “Nous sommes plus fortes ensemble,” (We are stronger together) with a picture of the armbands that he and Zayn wore on Raw.

Nous sommes plus forts ensemble. pic.twitter.com/eAJob7QG9V — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 31, 2017

What’s next?

The suspect in the shooting has been charged with six counts of murder. He did not enter a plea when he appeared in court on Monday.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Neither Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn were directly affected by the shooting that we are aware of, but both chose to show solidarity in honour of the victims of the shooting that occurred in their home province (Sami is from Montreal). These men didn’t have to go the extra mile to show support for the victims of this tragedy, but they had the WWE costume department make the armbands for them to wear during the Raw television broadcast.

Both men, who are real-life best friends, have expressed in the past how proud they are of their Canadian heritage, and by all accounts, both men are genuinely good people.

We here at Sportskeeda send out our thoughts to the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com