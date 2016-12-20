WWE News: Renee Young talks getting to travel with boyfriend Dean Ambrose, Total Divas and more

Renee Young is pleased about being able to be with Dean Ambrose most of the time

Popular WWE broadcaster Renee Young appeared on a recent episode of Heated Conversations With Booker T, where she spoke to the Hall of Famer about travelling with her real-life boyfriend Dean Ambrose, challenges that come with being part of Total Divas and being open to wrestling in the ring.

Young said that it was great for her to be alongside Ambrose because she gets to see what he is going through and they are also able to create their own memories at the same time. She was also pleased that after all this, they also get to go back home together. Here’s what the ‘Talking Smack’ host said:

“I think it's great because, I mean, if I wasn't on the road with him, and, I mean, there [are] tons of relationships here in WWE. We just have a different understanding. I see what he's going through. I understand there are times when he needs to take a moment and be in his Dean Ambrose mode and do his thing. But, I mean, for the most part, we have our own memories we get to create being together all over the world. We've shut down hotels and hotel bars all over the world. So it's so awesome we get to do that and then we get to go home together and go, 'cool, now do you want to just go around the corner and grab a sandwich or something?' You get both sides of it. It's perfect. I love it.”

Renee Young, who currently features on the cast of WWE's reality TV show Total Divas, discussed the difficulties that she faced on the show in regards to the camera being on them all the time. However, she said that the show has been a memorable experience for her so far and she is glad that it is so popular.

Young was quoted as saying:

“The main thing that was weird to me when I started doing [the show] was you have cameras on you all the time and, like, we're on TV all the time and we're used to having cameras around all the time, but it's a different thing when they're filming you when you're out to dinner and you're having a cocktail and you start getting a little bit of loose lips when you're out there hanging out. But, I mean, overall though, it's such a great experience. It's great to have this other fanbase to tap into. The show is so popular. Yeah, I'm really happy to be able to join the cast.”

On chances of her competing inside the squared circle, Renee Young claimed that she was ready for it despite not being trained to wrestle. According to her, it had more to do with being open to the idea in case the need arose.

“With anything with WWE, you've got to be prepared for anything. How do I know Vince isn't going to call me and go, 'hey, PS, you're going to be in the eight-woman tag match - you'd better know how to throw a dropkick'? Do I have any training under my belt? Absolutely not." Young continued, "it's more so being open to the idea of doing something like that just in case," Young told Booker T.

