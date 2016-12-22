WWE News: Rey Mysterio on Randy Orton being the best in the WWE, not regretting leaving the company and more

Mysterion wants his son to follow in Randy Orton’s footsteps

Former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio was recently in a conversation with Sports Illustrated and told them about whom he rates as the best wrestler in the WWE, why he has no regrets about leaving the company and three favourite opponents of all time among several other things.

Mysterio reckoned that his former mate, Randy Orton, is by far the finest wrestler in the WWE and claimed that there is no one in the business who can imitate his unique style. The former WWE World Heavyweight said that he has asked his son, who is also a budding wrestler, to watch Orton do his thing and learn from him without trying to copy him.

This is what Rey Mysterio said about ‘The Apex Predator’:

“Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company,” said Mysterio. “I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me. Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style.”

‘The Master Of The 619’ added:

“I actually use Randy Orton as an example to my son because he wants to start training in January. My son is a big kid—he’s 6’1”, 205—and I insist that he must watch and learn from Randy’s style. Not to imitate, but just to learn from what he has done over the years and see his evolution into who he is now. I have tremendous respect for that man. He’s an awesome human being, and he’s a general in the ring.”

The iconic wrestler told Sports Illustrated that he had no regrets about quitting the WWE and instead feels that he did it at just the right time. The reason for his decision had a lot to do with the fact that he had not been able to spend enough time with his family during his stay in the company. Mysterio explained:

“Leaving WWE happened at the right time. My contract was coming up, I truly felt burnt out, and I saw my kids had grown up almost in the blink of an eye. It was like they were babies and I was taking them to school, and, all of a sudden, my son was in his last year of high school. Time just flew. I didn’t realize because I was so caught up in what I was doing, and that was traveling so much and being away from home. I was gone four days a week, and it ate me up. I’m a father and I provided for my family, but I could only enjoy so much of that when I was always on the road. I’m not about the money, I’m about being around my wife and my children, and I’m enjoying that to the fullest right now.”

When asked about his top three opponents of all time, Rey Mysterio said that his best friend, Eddie Guerrero, was certainly one of them but since he needed to pick one from each promotion he’s worked with, it would be top four. He went on to name Psicosis from AAA, Dean Malenko from WCW and either Kurt Angle or Orton from the WWE as the other three men.

“My top three, without a doubt, include Eddie, but I need to pick one from each company, so it’s more like a top four,” explained Mysterio. “Psicosis with AAA, Dean Malenko with WCW, and it’s between Kurt Angle and Randy Orton with WWE,” said the 3-time WWE world champion.

