WWE News: Roman Reigns to defend United States Championship in a handicap match on RAW

The deck is stacked against Roman Reigns with this breaking announcement of a handicap match on Monday Night Raw this week.

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 06 Jan 2017, 23:43 IST

It almost seems certain that the United States Championship will changes hands this Monday...

What’s the story?

The WWE App, as well as WWE.com, has just reported that the WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns will have to defend his championship on Monday Night Raw next week against both Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in a handicap match. Whoever gets the pinfall will become the United States Champion.

In case you didn’t know...

Roman Reigns is set to face Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in three weeks. To keep the integrity of the match, Chris Jericho will be locked in a shark cage and hoisted high above the ring. These three, along with Seth Rollins have been feuding for several weeks leading up to the next pay per view.

The heart of the matter...

This definitely has the work of Stephanie McMahon behind it; which means she is once again undermining the matchmaking authority of Mick Foley. It is definitely clear that Foley is not a fan of the work Owens and Jericho have done as of late, so it will be interesting to see if Foley complains to Stephanie about this match.

What’s next?

It makes sense to call it a handicap match because at no point in the match would Chris Jericho or Kevin Owens fight each other and risk their friendship over the United States title. It would not be a triple threat match in any sense of the word. It would be interesting to see if Roman Reigns is able to fight off the super-friendship and hold onto his prestigious United States Championship.

Sportskeeda’s Take

For weeks now it almost seemed like Chris Jericho was primed to win the United States Championship the previous times he’s had a shot at Roman Reigns, but he has never been able to cash in. The announcement of this handicap match makes us think that it is a 99% chance that the title is changing hands on Monday and Chris Jericho gets the one title he has never held in the WWE.

