WWE News : Ryback replies to accusations made by CM Punk in 2014

The Big Guy has become a popular independent star since his WWE departure

It has been almost two years since CM Punk sat down with his friend Colt Cabana and gave one of the most controversial interviews in the sports entertainment history, following his abrupt WWE departure.

While Punk mostly cited the WWE management throughout that discussion, he also had a lot to say about former WWE star Ryback. Now, The Big Guy has chosen to reply to Punk’s criticism.

During his recent Q&A session with former WWE creative, Kevin Eck published on Press Box Online; Ryback was asked what he would say to the Straight Edge Star if he ever runs into him. In reply the former Intercontinental Champion said that he would tell him he is sorry:

"If I were to ever see him, I would tell him, "If I really did ever hurt you [in the ring], I truly am sorry, but I don't think it was the right thing to do to say the things you did." Life is too short to hold grudges, and I truly wish him the best in his life."

Goldberg's WWE return has been one of the most talked topics among wrestling fans, throughout the year. When asked about his thoughts on it, the former Nexus Member said that WWE did a great job pulling it off:

"I thought his return generated excitement and a great "holy s***" moment at Survivor Series. In a day and age where surprises and shock moments are few and far between, WWE did a great job in pulling that off."

Ryback left WWE back in August this year. In the subsequent interviews following his departure, the former WWE star has claimed that both WWE's medical inefficiency and bad creative handling of his character led to his WWE Departure.

On the other hand, CM Punk left WWE back in 2014. In an interview with Colt Cabana, following his WWE release, he showed frustration for not being put in the main event of WrestleMania and revealed a story about his injuries, which were allegedly ignored by WWE Medical Staff.

In the same interview, he also described Ryback as a 'Steroid Guy' and claimed that the former NXT Star seriously injured him during one of their matchups.

It's ironic that Ryback left WWE over almost the same issues which led to Punk's departure as well. Now as both the stars have settled down in the world outside of WWE, fans hope that they would put their differences aside and let go the grudge against each other.

