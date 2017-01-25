WWE News: Seth Rollins says he will make Triple H pay for what he did to him

'The Architect' believes Triple H deserves everything that is coming his way.

Seth Rollins lost his spot in the Royal Rumble match on Raw this week

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, WWE superstar Seth Rollins called out Triple H once again and vowed to make him pay for all that he has done to him.

In case you didn’t know…

This week’s episode of Raw saw Seth Rollins lose out on his spot in the 2017 Royal Rumble after he was defeated by Sami Zayn in a match made by Raw commissioner and Triple H’s wife, Stephanie McMahon. Zayn gave his best effort to stay alive in the hard-fought encounter but a pedigree by Rollins on the apron just about ended his chances to be in the Royal Rumble match.

However, ‘The Architect’ got distracted as The Game’s entrance music hit thereby allowing Sami Zayn to use a ‘small package’ on him to pick up the win.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins spoke about how he has been looking for Triple H since the past few months so that he can ‘put his foot in his mouth’. He stated that he has tried everything to call him out but the 14-time WWE world champion hasn’t stepped up. ‘The Man’ feels that perhaps he is no longer the force that he used to be and he wants to see if ‘The Cerebral Assassin’ has the guts to answer him and save his legacy.

Rollins was quoted as saying this:

“I've been trying to find [Triple H] for two or three months now and if he shows up it will give me the opportunity to put my foot in his mouth! I have been calling him out on television and social media and can't seem to get anything from him, so maybe he is comfortable in his suit and sitting in his penthouse. Maybe The Game, The Cerebral Assassin, the guy that wielded the sledgehammer is done and gone - we'll see if he is the man and if he has the cojones to answer me and protect his legacy.”

‘The Aerialist’ claimed that he will surely get his hands on Triple H one day, no matter where that happens, and he will make him pay for all he has done to him. He said that he wants a ‘No Disqualification’ match with the iconic superstar because he doesn’t want to be told what he can or can’t do when he is trying to get his revenge.

Although Seth Rollins was not sure whether he and Triple H would be locking horns at WrestleMania, before it or after it, he opined that there is some unfinished business between them. Here’ what the former WWE Universal Champion had to say:

“One way or another I am going to get my hands on him - whether it's in the ring, backstage or at WWE headquarters. I am going to find a way to make him pay for what he did to me. He deserves everything that comes to him and more and I would like a no disqualification match because I don't want anyone telling me what I can and can't do when it comes to getting revenge. There is some unfinished business and sooner or later we are going to get around to it - whether it's at WrestleMania, before or after.”

What next?

Seth Rollins may not be in the Royal Rumble match anymore but the WWE would certainly try and fuel the rivalry between him and Triple H a little more at the eponymous pay-per-view.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Despite being primarily involved in WWE as an executive, Triple H is still one of the company’s biggest draws as a wrestler. To put him in a match against one of the finest superstars of the current roster in the form of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania is a fantastic decision without doubt.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com