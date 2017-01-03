WWE News: The New Day, Chris Jericho, and Braun Strowman announce entry to Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble match is looking stacked by the day.

by Rohit Nath News 03 Jan 2017

Royal Rumble 2017 looks to be one of the most unpredictable ones yet

What’s the story?

On the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, five new entries to the Royal Rumble was announced. First, The New Day all announced their entry to the Rumble. In the final segment, The Kevin Owens Show, Chris Jericho announced his entry to the Rumble as well.

Towards the end of the segment, when Goldberg and Roman Reigns went face-to-face, Braun Strowman came out and announced his entrance too.

In case you didn’t know...

Usually, multiple Superstars announce their entrance to the Royal Rumble before hand. However, there are always 10-15 spots which are left unannounced and one or two surprise spots.

Goldberg was the first entrant to announce his participation in the Royal Rumble match, on the Raw after Survivor Series.

A week later, an emotional Paul Heyman announced that since Goldberg would be at the Rumble, Brock Lesnar will be there as well, making him the second entrant to announce his participation.

The entrance number which the Superstars draw is usually unknown. Braun Strowman is a rumoured favourite to win the Rumble, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The heart of the matter

All competitors have a reason to be in the Rumble match. It is very unlikely that Brock or Goldberg will win the match. They will mostly end up costing each other the match and set up a separate match for Wrestlemania 33. Jericho winning it could set up a feud with Kevin Owens, his storyline best friend.

Strowman, as mentioned, is one of the favourites to win the match. He is rumoured to be facing Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 for the Universal Championship. The New Day will be there for more comedic purposes, and for the mandatory spot where Kofi Kingston finds an innovative way to avoid elimination.

There can be more entrants expected to make their announcements in the coming weeks on both Raw and SmackDown Live.

What’s next?

Each of the five competitors will have significant spots in the Rumble. What happens in the Rumble will likely set in stone what each of them has ahead for Wrestlemania 33. Braun Strowman and Chris Jericho can certainly be expected to last until the final six competitors of the Rumble.

Earlier in the PPV, Jericho will be suspended above a shark cage in the Universal Championship match.

Sportskeeda’s take

While it is no secret what The New Day’s role in the Rumble is, it is still a great proving ground for them to move forward without the titles. Braun Strowman has been riding a wave of momentum, and he can keep that up with a great showing in the Rumble.

If he wins it, it may add a whole new sense of legitimacy to him. As for Jericho, he will hold a key role in the Rumble, lasting for a long time. His Wrestlemania plans may be teased early on here.

