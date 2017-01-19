WWE News: [Watch] Chris Jericho puts Brock Lesnar on the list during the opening segment of Raw

Y2J showed why he is the best in the world once again.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 19 Jan 2017, 12:00 IST

Another name finds the list!

What's the story?

Chris Jericho keeps a keen eye on every small detail of his performance and this makes each of his segments far more interesting. During the latest episode of Raw, he showed once again why no fan should miss out on his segments and the nuances that go with it.

As noted by Give Me Sport, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman opened the show with a segment that featured Braun Strowman, Jericho and Owens and when they were eventually interrupted by a returning Brock Lesnar, as seen in the video below, Jericho was busy punishing Lesnar for the interruption by putting him on the list:

In case you didn't know...

Ever since it's introduction, The List of Jericho has become widely popular among fans and it's Jericho’s charismatic performance, which should be given the credit of making the gimmick work.

The heart of the matter

Only a wrestler as skilled as Y2J can take a prop like the List and get it over with fans to a point where it's considered one of the best things coming out of WWE programming in 2016.

What's next?

While Chris Jericho's current WWE run is rumoured to end soon, by putting Brock on the list in the middle of such a crowded segment, he has proved his dedication to the act.

Given that both Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar have announced their participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble match, it looks inevitable that we will get to see a physical confrontation between the two at the upcoming PPV.

SportsKeeda's take

Chris Jericho, without a doubt, will go down in history as one of the best performers in WWE history and with his latest gesture, he has shown his fans yet again he is the best in the world at what he does.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com