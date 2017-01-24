WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air (January 23, 2017)

The Undertaker proved that he still runs the yard when RAW came to a close at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH.

by Prityush Haldar News 24 Jan 2017, 12:41 IST

The three icons stood across the ring staring at each other

What’s the story?

Last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW had the best ending in years, with three icons, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker staring at each other in the middle of the ring.

As the show went off the air, Brock Lesnar was the first to leave the ring. This was followed by a staredown between the Deadman and Goldberg. Goldberg then left the ring, and The Undertaker took centre stage with his signature kneel and closed the show.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg had been advertised for the last episode of Monday Night RAW before the Royal Rumble, while the appearances of Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker were out of the blue. The three men along with 27 other WWE Superstars will compete at the Royal Rumble to win the opportunity to headline WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg was in the midst of an intense promo about winning the Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania when he was interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman ushered Brock Lesnar into the arena and introduced him as the instrument of Goldberg’s demise.

Matters escalated quickly as Lesnar stepped into the ring and stood face to face with Goldberg. Just at that moment, the lights dimmed, and the Undertaker’s music hit. When the lights came back on the Undertaker had somehow materialised in the ring like an apparition. The three men stared at one another as the show ended leaving fans wanting more.

The fans in attendance at the Quicken Loans Arena reported that the three men did not brawl as the show ended. Rather they left the ring one after the other allowing Undertaker to close the show with his signature kneel pose.

Final segment from #RAWCleveland and off the air with Goldberg, Brock Lesnar & Undertaker - https://t.co/ofF4H97Q2Z — Matt Loede (@MattLoede) January 24, 2017

What’s next?

All three men will be heading into the San Antonio Alamodome in hopes of winning the Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania. While Lesnar and the Undertaker have won the Royal Rumble match once in their respective careers, Goldberg is yet to achieve that feat.

Sportskeeda's take

The crowd lost their minds as the three legends stood across the ring just a few feet apart from one another. The air was filled with the excitement of an impending brawl. But WWE teased its fans and sent out a clear message that we have to wait till the Royal Rumble to catch a glimpse of some of the biggest names in wrestling involved in a battle to become a part of WrestleMania history.

