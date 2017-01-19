WWE NXT Results 18th January 2017, Latest NXT winners, review and video highlights

Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode finally face-off, Big Damo destroys Tye Dillinger and more.

Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura ended the show

We build up to NXT TakeOver: San Antonio with another epic episode of WWE NXT. The show ended with the NXT Championship match contract signing between Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura. A couple of more matches were revealed for the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio card as well.

Nikki Cross vs Kennadi Lewis

Nikki Cross made short work of her opponent

Nikki Cross screamed and ran at Lewis as soon as the bell ran, hitting Lewis with a vicious forearm before pounding her in the corner. Lewis managed to hit Cross with a forearm of her own but Cross just took her down before hitting her with a flurry of fists. Once Lewis was back up, Cross jumped on her from behind, taking her down again.Cross then raked her opponent’s nose before the referee had to put a stop to it.

When Lewis made her way back to her feet, Cross hit her with a spinning Fisherman-Buster before pinning her for the win. Asuka can take this is a message.

Nikki Cross def. Kennadi Lewis

After the match, the NXT Women’s Championship match was announced as a Fatal-4-Way between Asuka, Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

We got an interview with No Way Jose after the opening match. Jose was talking about 2017 being his year when he was interrupted by Kona Reeves. Reeves accused Jose of abandoning him in Toronto to the mercy off Sanity, saying that Jose came out only to save Rich Swann. This led to Jose challenging Reeves to a match.