WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Five things you can take away from the PPV

This Rumble may have been disappointing but there is still a lot the fans can take away from it.

by arjunPapadopolous Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jan 2017, 13:50 IST

Certainly, a Rumble to forget

The highly anticipated 2017 edition of the Royal Rumble came us to us live from San Antonio, Texas and the pay per view certainly did not live up to its hype. With plenty of interesting storylines in the event, the Rumble was expected to ramp up Wrestlemania preparations. Instead, it tanked.

But, just like every prior WWE PPV, we always read between the lines to get a firm understanding of what is on the road ahead and the 2017 Royal Rumble also had its fair share of instances that will have a cascading effect on the WWE.

Here are five things you can take away from WWE’s first pay per view of the year.

#1 Making the old timers relevant again

The Viper’s day out

The first and most important development that we got to witness is the WWE returning the baton to the old timers. John Cena and Randy Orton were both out of the title picture for a long time as many fresh talents like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and AJ Styles made a killing.

It is now clear that WWE is keen on restoring some pride to its old war dogs as Cena defeated Styles for the title and Orton won the coveted thirty-man Battle Royale to seal a title shot at the Mania.

Both Cena and Orton have had epic battles in the past, but this is a refreshing move from the WWE to close in on yet another feud between the two Superstars heading into ‘Mania. Fans will certainly not appreciate this move owing to the lacklustre showcase of talent that both Superstars have to offer, but the creative team is keen on yet another swansong.