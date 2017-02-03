Write an Article

WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 15 Best behind the scenes photos

The best backstage photos from WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

by Pratyay Ghosh @pratyayghSK
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Feb 2017, 16:26 IST

We have to start off with this iconic photo of Cena being flanked by Ric Flair

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 had it’s fair share of up’s and down’s but regardless, it was a historic night for WWE. Not only was it the 30th edition of the Royal Rumble but it was also the night that John Felix Anthony Cena Jr won his 16th WWE world title. 

We’ve already analyzed the show and the results already but now let’s take a look at the 15 best backstage photos from the night of the Royal Rumble.

The Club won their first WWE titles at the Royal Rumble
American Alpha, who were not booked on the Rumble card, stroll backstage
Jack Gallagher backstage with the man who eliminated him from the Rumble, Mark Henry
Roman Reigns getting ready for his battle with Kevin Owens
Rich Swann meets Shane McMahon
Page 1 of 3 Next
United States of America WWE John Cena Randy Orton AJ Styles WWE Royal Rumble slider
Fetching more content...