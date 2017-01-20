WWE Royal Rumble for dummies: 5 simple rules to decode the event

Understanding the Royal Rumble match.

by arjunPapadopolous Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jan 2017, 20:18 IST

Thirty superstars and one opportunity

The Royal Rumble has been WWE’s one of a kind trademark event. The excitement that this particular pay-per-view carries with it is unparalleled in the WWE setup. Of course, we still call Wrestlemania the big daddy of them all, but it is the Rumble that will always get fans more excited.

With 30 Superstars getting an opportunity to gun for the greatest Championship in WWE history, the Rumble does indeed promise some unexpected twists and angles to WWE’s existing storylines.

Plus, the Rumble match, which is the highlight of the pay per view, features an over the top rope elimination setup to discard your opponents from the competition. With a Championship opportunity at stake, the Rumble is as big as it gets for any WWE Superstar.

Today, we bring you a special edition of WWE for dummies to help you understand how the Royal Rumble event works, with some basic rules to help you decode this one of a kind match up.

#1 30 superstars enter the Royal Rumble

All the talent into the blender

The general number of participants that the WWE allows in the Royal Rumble is 30. Even though they have increased this number in the recent past, the number for 2017 is 30 entrants only.

Each entrant comes to the ring based on the number allocated and must be the last main standing, which is the basic objective of the rumble.

This is one of WWE’s most gruelling matches because you have opponents approaching you continuously in a gauntlet setup and there is absolutely no time to take a breather. Each Superstar has to outdo 29 other compatriots to come out on top.