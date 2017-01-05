WWE Rumors: Bayley to get a push in a storyline similar to Daniel Bryan's WrestleMania XXX miracle

Bayley has been portrayed as the underdog heading into the feud and is rumored to overcome all odds at WrestleMania 33

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Jan 2017, 14:02 IST

Bayley is rumoured to beat Charlotte’s undefeated PPV streak at WrestleMania 33

What’s the story?

WWE is looking to push Bayley in a storyline similar to the WrestleMania XXX, where Daniel Bryan conquered all odds to stand supreme at the end of the night.

The seeds were planted when Stephanie McMahon questioned Bayley’s credibility as a main event Superstar this past Monday night on RAW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter pointed out that the WWE is looking to repeat Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania XXX storyline for the former NXT Women's Champion.

It is also rumoured that Bayley will finally beat Charlotte Flair’s unbroken PPV streak at ‘Mania.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Bryan was in a similar position a few years back, when he was dubbed as a B+ player. Bryan had all the odds stacked against him as the Authority thwarted every attempt of his to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Bryan went on to headline WrestleMania XXX after defeating Triple H and finally won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after tapping out Batista in a triple threat match that also involved Randy Orton.

The heart of the matter

The RAW Women’s Championship picture has heated up with Bayley winning the number-one contender’s match against Nia Jax. Bayley overcame tremendous odds to beat Nia Jax and cement herself as the number one contender for the Women’s Championship.

She is set to face Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble. However, rumour has it that Charlotte will retain at the Rumble by way of some shenanigans that will pave the way for their clash at WrestleMania 33 at the Citrus Bowl Stadium in Orlando.

What’s next?

In the week’s running up to the Rumble, The Huggable One may be subject to more sarcastic comments and jabs from the likes of Charlotte and Stephanie McMahon. WWE might even use Nia Jax and Dana Brooke as mercenaries to break Bayley before her clash at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Sportskeeda's Take

While this storyline will get Bayley more over with the WWE Universe than she already is, it is uncertain whether fans will appreciate a storyline being repeated. WWE expect their fans to have short memories and will be hoping that this angle thrusts Bayley to the top of the Women’s division, as had been the case with Daniel Bryan.

