WWE Rumors: The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels to feature at Royal Rumble?

Both legends could clarify their role in the Rumble when they appear on the second Raw of 2017.

Will there be another clash between HBK and The Undertaker?

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and the Phenom, The Undertaker, have been advertised for the second RAW of 2017 from New Orleans. In a recent article on F4Wonline.com, Dave Meltzer discussed the possible storyline following the return of these two legends.

He believes that both The Undertaker and HBK will be featured at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Alamodome in San Antonio.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker made his return on the 900th episode of SmackDown Live and noted that WrestleMania will no longer ‘define’ him, hinting at more appearances prior the event. There were rumours that the Deadman will be involved in a World Championship match at the Royal Rumble and may go on to WrestleMania as the Champion.

On the other hand, several rumours on social media indicate that fans may witness a Championship clash between Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. If not, the WWE Hall of Famer may be a part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match. All this speculation was because San Antonio is HBK’s hometown.

The heart of the matter

The 9th January edition of RAW has been billed as the episode that will mark the return of The Undertaker to RAW, also featuring a ‘special appearance’ from Shawn Michaels. According to Meltzer, the Deadman may be a part of the 30-man Royal Rumble match and he will return to RAW to reveal his program for the pay-per-view.

Michaels, who is also expected to be involved at the Royal Rumble event, may also clarify his role at the upcoming Royal Rumble from his hometown.

What’s next?

It’s been rumoured that this year’s WrestleMania will be the last for The Undertaker and the fans desire to witness the Phenom battle the franchise boy, John Cena at the grandest stage of sports entertainment. Styles will defend his WWE Championship at Royal Rumble against Cena.

If Cena wins his 16th World Championship at the event there will be a possibility of him defending the belt against the winner of the Royal Rumble, probably The Undertaker.

Sportskeeda’s take

WWE has been focusing on making the pay-per-view an eventful one, as Royal Rumble is returning to Alamodome after 20 years. The four-hour show will showcase the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, along with the WWE Championship bout involving John Cena and AJ Styles.

In the main event, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are already confirmed as two of the 30 men battling for an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 33. The involvement of the likes of The Undertaker or Shawn Michaels will not only add to the star-power of that match but also attract a major audience for the show, and that’s exactly what WWE wants.

