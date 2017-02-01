WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella to have last match at WrestleMania 33

Could her final bout be a mixed tag match with John Cena against Miz and Maryse?

by henryblacksk Breaking 01 Feb 2017, 15:14 IST

Could Bella leave after WM33?

What’s the story?

It seems that Nikki Bella’s neck injuries have caught up with her. According to rumours first reported by Cageside Seats, Bella will be stepping away from in-ring activity after WrestleMania 33.

The rumour further speculates that her final match will be a mixed tag match with her boyfriend John Cena against another real-life couple and fellow Total Divas stars The Miz and Maryse.

In case you didn’t know...

Bella has long dealt with neck injuries, having only just returned from her most recent one this past SummerSlam, and given the intense physical nature of professional wrestling, a neck injury will almost always spell doom for a career eventually. The injury she returned from was reportedly career-threatening so it was really just a matter of time before this happened.

WWE also has featured matches at WrestleMania that were centred around events in or the cast of Total Divas in years past, including the then-Divas having their match cut from WrestleMania in the series premiere. Though a match involving Cena would be the most high-profile tie-in to the popular reality show to date.

The Heart of the matter

Nikki Bella is one of the biggest crossover stars WWE has right now, and along with Cena is part of the most visible couple in WWE, so it would make sense to think that the promotion is going to do everything possible to ensure Bella goes out on a high note. However, while they may be losing her as a competitor, there are plenty of roles she can take with the company that would keep her in the spotlight as long as she or WWE is willing.

The rivalry could also propel The Miz, who was one of the most hated men on WWE’s roster in 2016, back into the main event picture a place some would argue he hasn’t been since Cena defeated him for the WWE Championship in May 2011.

Sportskeeda’s take

Right now this is all rumour and hearsay, though, given Bella’s history with neck injuries, WWE tying Total Divas into WrestleMania in the past and other reasons listed, it seems entirely plausible. Even without the injury, the idea of a rivalry between the four is an entertaining one.

With the injury, it’s a perfect way to allow Nikki to go out a winner while keeping her out of any story involving the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bella has been the face of the women’s division for the last five years and as a part of Total Divas brought WWE into homes it had never been in before and for that, she deserves a hero’s exit from the ring.

Regardless, look for Bella to be a part of WWE programming in one way or another for a long time to come.

