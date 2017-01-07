WWE Rumors: Backstage update on the outcome of the handicap match for the US Championship

Seeds of the split between Owns and Jericho to be sowed next week?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 07 Jan 2017, 20:08 IST

Reigns to annihilate Jeri-KO next week on Raw

What’s the story

WWE is back to building Roman Reigns as a main event star once more, and it looks like Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho will be fed to him again on next week’s Raw to give Reigns the momentum he needs heading into Royal Rumble.

Cagesideseats reports that WWE is still keen on making Roman a double champion and hence he is expected to win his handicap match against Jericho and Owens on next week’s Raw. It is also rumored that the seeds for Jericho and Owens’ split are to be thrown during this match.

In case you didn’t know...

This past week on Raw, Roman Reigns retained his United States Championship in a hard fought battle against Chris Jericho. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will defend his title once more on next week’s Raw in a handicap match against Owens and Jericho.

The match is touted to be one of the attractions of the night featuring the return of The undertaker and Shawn Michaels. It is still unclear as to how WWE is looking to use the title if Roman loses to the best friends in a handicap match. The unprecedented scenario has raised many questions in wrestling circles and has created quite a buzz heading into the show.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Conor McGregor became the first ever double champion in UFC history, WWE is looking to emulate a scenario akin to it in the product. It is widely speculated that Roman Reigns will be the one to become the double champion when he beats Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Since WWE is keen on making Roman a double champion, Roman Reigns should retain his title on next week’s Raw. As the scenario of Owens and Jericho defeating Roman for the title opens up a whole new can of worms, it looks like WWE is taking the safe way out. But it is rumored that the match will be used to initiate the split between the best friends for a potential WrestleMania program.

What’s next?

If in case Roman retains the title, the only way to take the heat away from Roman is to use the match to create some friction between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. WWE already sowed the seeds of a potential split last week by making Chris Jericho announce his entry into the Royal Rumble. The best way to go ahead is to use the lingering strain on their friendship to help Roman take advantage of it.

This can create a potential showdown between the friends heading into Royal Rumble where Jericho will be hung above the ring in a shark cage in the Universal Championship match. The friction between Jericho and Owens needs to increase before the Royal Rumble to provide a viable storyline for the duo to feud.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Regardless of how WWE plans to end the match, the entire match hinges on the strained friendship of Owens and Jericho. WWE should concentrate more on it as it will create a good buildup for the Royal Rumble.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com