WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 27 December, 2016

The return of John Cena, three title matches and more makes SmackDown a must-watch.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 27 Dec 2016, 16:52 IST

The return

2016 has been a great year for SmackDown. Ever since the brand split has been in place, SmackDown has managed to get the better of Monday Night Raw and has positioned itself in a great position heading into the New Year.

One last stop is what awaits the fans of SmackDown and from what is being advertised, the show has enough ammunition to be one of the best episodes of the year.

The return of John Cena will indeed be the major attraction of the show. WWE could pull off some major surprises with Cena returning. Some title matches have been lined up for the show as well and we are going to take a look at how things could play out.

#5 Wyatt Family out to defend

Wyatts to defend their gold

The Wyatt Family will be out to defend their Tag team Championship this week in a four corner elimination match. American Alpha, Usos, and Heath Slater & Rhyno will challenge for the gold. In short, all the top tag teams of SmackDown live will be featured in the match, but the Wyatt Family clearly goes in as the favourites.

The chances of Wyatts losing the gold so early after winning it are low unless we see a turn from either Randy Orton or Bray Wyatt. Otherwise, this could be a fun match which the fans could enjoy. Any long-term change might not come across unless a risky booking decision is made.