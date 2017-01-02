WWE Top Five Rumors of the week and analysis: January 2nd, 2017

Returns, face turns, WrestleMania plans and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 11:49 IST

Cena vs. Taker could be in the works

We are at the start of another exciting year. We stepped into 2017 with a new wave of hope and expectations and as wrestling fans, we would be looking forward to a year filled with excellent storylines and mark out moments.

AJ Styles’ opponent for Wrestlemania, return from certain big names and several other rumours surfaced this week, and just like every week, we will list the top rumours and dissect them.

#5 Undertaker to make his return at Royal Rumble

A return at the Rumble?

John Cena made a triumphant return to the WWE programming recently and the fans are now eagerly waiting for a similar move from the Undertaker. Taker had returned before Survivor Series and gave everyone hopes that he will be performing regularly but it didn’t happen much to the disappointment of the WWE Universe.

Now, reports from inquisitr.com state that Undertaker could make his return at Royal Rumble and set up a match with John Cena at WrestleMania. John Cena laid out a challenge to AJ Styles this past week and he could chase the title at Rumble.

However, an Undertaker – Cena match could be a bigger mainstream draw and it wouldn’t be a surprise if WWE decides to go with this instead of the Cena – Styles match.