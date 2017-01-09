WWE Top 5 rumours of the week and analysis: 9th January, 2017

Future of Kenny Omega, Brock Lesnar to switch brands, Huge feuds for Samoa Joe and much more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran

Omega might be coming over to WWE after stealing the show at WK11

With Wrestle Kingdom 11, Impact Wrestling getting new owners, WWE building up to Royal Rumble and much more on the showcase, the week that went by was a memorable one for the professional wrestling fans out there.

The rumour mill had plenty of things to buzz about as well. Brock Lesnar’s future with the company was a talking point as his current direction could see a big change in the coming months.

Elsewhere, the buzz about Samoa Joe found some new grounds. Batista’s status with the company and the relationship between John Cena and Nikki Bella also featured on the rumour mill and we are going to list all of these down and take a look at them.

#5 Brock Lesnar to SmackDown

Brock Lesnar was slapped with a one-year suspension by USADA meaning that he will be restricted to competing in WWE for the time being.

WWE had been using Lesnar as a special attraction for Monday Night Raw ever since the drafts but he could be heading to boost SmackDown soon. There is talk about Lesnar potentially moving to SmackDown Live so that WWE could come up with some interesting permutations for the former WWE champion.

As for now, SmackDown live has been getting the better of Raw without the star power of Lesnar and it would be interesting to see how they match up with such a big shake up.

Similarly, WWE could also book Lesnar vs. AJ Styles, which is going to be a sure shot success story.