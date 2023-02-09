3 ways Dustin Rhodes can get involved in the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns feud leading to WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania season is well underway and the main event of the Show of Shows looks sure to be Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns for WWE's Undisputed Universal title.

The argument can and is constantly made that Reigns wouldn't have had the title run he has had without The Bloodline. His cousins, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa have all joined the faction at different stages, but they have all served their purpose in keeping the group laden with gold.

Such has been the crux of so many of Reigns' feuds, the fact that the lone challenger is often overwhelmed by the numbers that The Bloodline bring.

However, Cody hails from yet another rich wrestling family, as you might have heard. While he has spoken of his father, the American Dream Dusty Rhodes, the most since he has returned to WWE. It cannot be forgotten that he has a legendary brother in Dustin Rhodes. The former Goldust has been with AEW since he joined his brother in 2019, but they have since separated after Cody's departure in 2022.

The American Nightmare has previously said that he would love to have his brother stand by his side as he battles Reigns and The Bloodline. It would certainly open up a number of opportunities, but let's take a look at just three ways he could make the difference if he was allowed to be involved.

#3 The Brotherhood reunites against The Bloodline

Wrestling fans have grown accustomed to seeing brother tag teams dominate the championship picture. Whether it be The Briscoes in Ring of Honor, The Young Bucks in AEW, or The Usos in WWE.

The Rhodes brothers have also enjoyed their own success as a tag team. In fact, their first taste of success came against Roman Reigns when The Brotherhood captured the WWE tag titles from Reigns and Seth Rollins of The Shield.

Adding another layer to the story, their second and last tag title run started when they defeated The Usos for the belts. At the time, Cody was performing in his Stardust character.

So it's reasonable to expect that Dustin might want to join his brother against their former title rivals. Not only can he prove to be the equalizer against Reigns and his family but he can also renew acquaintances with the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

#2 Dustin's jealousy of Cody Rhodes gets the better of him

Cody is now poised to do what both his brother and his father failed to do in their illustrious careers. As Goldust, Dustin enjoyed reigns with the WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships but he never won a world title.

Dusty Rhodes came agonizingly close to capturing the WWE title when it was referred to as the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship. But having won via count-out, he did not have the belt change hands.

Cody can take the top prize home if he defeats Roman Reigns, cementing himself as the first WWE Champion of his rich wrestling heritage. So what if that gets to Dustin? The foregone conclusion is that he would come to assist his younger brother if he were to be involved.

However, what's to say he doesn't return to keep his brother from transcending his own legacy? It's not as though they haven't fought one another before.

#1 Dustin Rhodes can make Paul Heyman answer for his recent words

Cody and Paul Heyman dominated the wrestling headlines with their segment this past week during RAW. Heyman worked closely with Dusty Rhodes so there was an added emotional resonance when he and Cody met in the ring. They both got teary-eyed when looking back on the American Dream, but Heyman showed his verbal spite soon enough.

Not only did he say that Cody was the favorite son, dismissing Dustin almost entirely, but he continued to say that Roman was the son that he wanted. Again, Roman and Dusty worked closely together in the early days of NXT.

It was evident that Cody took the jibe personally, seemingly holding himself back from hurting the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. So one can only imagine the anger felt by Dustin as he sat and watched his relationship with his father get dismissed by Heyman.

If he were to get involved in the feud, it would make sense for Dustin to address the former ECW booker in some shape or another. Heyman is another who can make Cody's task of capturing the title harder, so it's within reason to expect the older Rhodes brother to neutralize that threat.

How would you like Dustin Rhodes to get involved? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes