4 AEW Rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Cody Rhodes' student signs, spoiler on WWE veteran's return opponent

The AEW rumor mill has been moving at an increasingly rapid rate lately. So, it only makes sense to give you our rundown of which stories we hope are true and which we hope aren't.

With Vince McMahon seemingly back at the helm of WWE, some fans have turned their attention to the rival promotion. Tony Khan has seized this opportunity and provided some exciting moments in the post-WrestleMania stretch, and there could be more blockbuster moments on the horizon.

A WWE Hall of Famer could make his debut in AEW against a major star. Additionally, a rising star may have signed a deal with the company. And what's the latest on CM Punk's status with the promotion?

With so many enticing stories to dive into, here are the top five AEW rumors for the week.

(Please Note: None of these rumors/speculations have been confirmed by the wrestler or the company as a legitimate story. So take them with a grain of salt.)

#5. Hopefully True: Goldberg to debut against AEW World Champion

Goldberg is in the rare position of having reached the mountaintop of professional wrestling and still being a free agent despite not officially retiring. The reports of him joining AEW are nothing new, but PWInsider Elite recently revealed that he could be thrown straight into the title picture upon arrival.

MJF is currently the World Champion of Tony Khan's promotion. His weasely persona and ability to generate an incredible amount of heat make him the perfect adversary for Da Man.

Additionally, MJF is more than capable of holding his own in the ring to accommodate an aging Goldberg who perhaps can't move the same way he used to in his younger years.

Having Goldberg immediately challenge for the company's top prize is a surefire way of cementing his arrival as a big deal and helping raise MJF's star power in the process.

#4. Hopefully True: A major star to debut/return alongside CM Punk

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



🤔 WON: “Major debut or return expected alongside CM Punk on AEW Collision”… WON: “Major debut or return expected alongside CM Punk on AEW Collision”…👀🤔 https://t.co/zlCwKAeVli

It has been speculated for some time now that AEW is in the process of creating a new show which will air on Saturdays with CM Punk as the main attraction. However, another big star could also be heading to the new project.

Dave Meltzer said the following in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"The show, believed to be called AEW Collision, as noted last week, is expected to debut on 6/17 with a show from 8-10 p.m. Eastern, from the United Center in Chicago, which would also be the return of C.M. Punk along with what is expected to be either another major name debut or return."

Who this is referring to is still unknown. However, the possibilities are endless and fans will no doubt be watching in anticipation.

#3. Hopefully True: Ashley D'Amboise is All Elite

On the latest edition of Rampage, Anna Jay faced off against a young talent named Ashley D'Amboise. While the spotlight was focused on the Jericho Appreciation Society member and her ongoing feud with The House of Black's Julia Hart, D'Amboise put in a more than credible performance.

It was recently reported that she has signed a deal that will see her become an official member of the AEW roster.

For those not aware, D'Amboise has made several appearances on AEW and ROH programming, and even a few for WWE. While she is far from a rookie, she is an exciting prospect many fans have been craving to see in a more prominent role.

She also trained with Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall and Billy Gunn at The Nightmare Factory, meaning she has a number of respectable and accomplished mentors in the business.

The future looks bright for D'Amboise and she will be a more than welcome addition to the women's roster if she has officially signed a full-time deal with the company.

#2. Hopefully True: The Miz and CM Punk bury the hatchet

The Miz & CM Punk clearing the air is excellent stuff.

I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had.



I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had. The Miz & CM Punk clearing the air is excellent stuff. I'm glad they settled whatever differences they had. https://t.co/Y4i476okDT

It is safe to say that CM Punk has rubbed some people the wrong way throughout his career. The controversial star has had his fair share of issues with management and fellow wrestlers in both WWE and AEW.

One such colleague is The Miz, who Punk has had real-life heat with for years. The two worked together in the years leading up to Punk's departure from WWE, but seemingly only squashed their beef last week.

The Voice of the Voiceless' visit to RAW created headlines around the wrestling world. It has been reported that Punk and the A-Lister spoke during the visit, and appeared to have put their issues with one another to rest.

Although they might not work under the same umbrella anymore, it's always good to see two top talents let bygones be bygones in contrast to the sometimes toxic world of wrestling.

#1. Hopefully Not True: CM Punk wants to go back to WWE?

CM Punk's infamous RAW visit was reportedly cut short when he was escorted away by order of Vince McMahon. The Second City Saint did manage to chat with some familiar faces before his exit, but the question remains: Why did he visit in the first place?

Top wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer may have revealed a possible reason:

“The feeling in WWE was that he was there because he wanted back. Obviously, there were talks of him going back, whatever it was, late last year. But he couldn’t go because he was still under contract. And my impression is this was with Paul Levesque in charge and not Vince, and my impression was they didn’t have any interest in him at that time.”

If Punk really was angling for a move back to the Stamford-based promotion, this would be a massive loss for Tony Khan. Love him or hate him, The Straight-Edge Superstar is a proven needle mover that AEW desperately needs to keep hold of.

More so, his business in AEW is far from finished. There is still a boatload of stories for him to tell and it would be such a shame for him to end his run in the promotion on such a sour note.

What do you make of these rumors? Let us know in the comments section below.

