5 times the wrong person won in AEW

AEW is attempting to install itself as a major competition and possible replacement for WWE, a spot that has been empty since the demise of WCW two decades back. AEW has a roster full of talent, both young and experienced, and some of the industry's most revered icons are lending their support to the fledgling promotion, either as on-air talent or behind the scenes.

With talents such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Kenny Omega doing their best to entertain the audience with impeccable in-ring action, AEW has managed to acquire a faithful following. They currently have a genuine top-tier babyface in Hangman Page and an obnoxious heel faction in The Elite. However, Tony Khan's tendency to continually challenge WWE has attracted some criticism.

AEW has primarily managed to maintain its promise of providing shows based on in-ring action. However, one mistake the Tony Khan-led promotion must not commit is booking the wrong wrestler to win important matches. AEW is already guilty of several such mistakes early into the promotion's lifetime, and the company must take steps to prevent further mistakes.

Here is a list of five AEW matches where the wrong person ended up victorious.

#5 Cody Rhodes vs Malakai Black (AEW Dynamite: 23rd September 2021)

AEW drew sharp criticism for having Cody Rhodes win a match against Malakai Black. Black had continually targeted Rhodes' babyface psychology, and a win for the former AEW TNT Champion would only be logical if he had turned heel. Adding to the criticism was the complete no-sell of Black's finisher by Rhodes.

The problem was not in the quality of the match but in Rhodes' reluctance in turning heel. Fans showered the company's EVP with jeers as he pretended to soak up adulation and indulge in a babyface moment of successful redemption. The commentary team made no mention of the loud disdain voiced by the audience.

