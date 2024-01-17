AEW Dynamite preview (January 17, 2024): Ex-WWE star to make in-ring debut, Samoa Joe to face ECW legend’s son, and more

Welcome to the preview of the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. This week's edition of the Wednesday night program will take place at North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, North Carolina. The show will air live on the TBS network at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT.

On last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, wrestling fans witnessed some great matches and segments. While Samoa Joe and Hook laid the foundation for their upcoming bout, Deonna Purrazzo revealed her intentions of targeting AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, fans can expect the events from last week to take shape and turn into brilliant matches and segments. The show will also feature three title defenses. In this article, we will look at everything we know about the upcoming episode of Dynamite:

#5 Deonna Purrazzo will make her AEW Dynamite in-ring debut

Over the last couple of weeks, AEW fans have been captivated by the debut of Deonna Purrazzo. While the former WWE star made her in-ring debut for the promotion against Red Velvet, she has yet to wrestle a match on Dynamite. However, fans won't have to wait to see her do the same.

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Purrazzo is set to make her Dynamite in-ring debut in a match against Anna Jay. The contest will also feature AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm on commentary.

#4 Brian Cage and Gates of Agony will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship on AEW Dynamite

On AEW Collision, Brian Cage and Gates of Agnoy retained their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship against Lance Archer and The Righteous. However, shortly after the match, Prince Nana issued a challenge to Bullet Club Gold, which they accepted.

On AEW Dynamite, fans will witness these two factions clash. Given both teams have some great stars in their ranks, it will be interesting to see who prevails.

#3 The Young Bucks will address AEW fans

Since it was announced Sting would be wrestling his last match at AEW Revolution 2024, fans have been keen to know who he will face. While it's seemingly clear The Icon will team up with Darby Allin, the promotion has yet to officially announce an opponent for the Hall of Famer.

However, last week on AEW Dynamite, the promotion did tease an opponent for the duo when The Young Bucks appeared after Sting and Allin's match. Hence, fans can expect to hear from The Young Bucks on the upcoming episode of Dynamite and understand their aspirations concerning Sting and Allin.

#2 Christian Cage will defend his TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes

On last week's episode of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes appeared in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. However, Rhodes was eventually interrupted by Christian Cage. This interruption from The Patriarch led to The Natural challenging him for the TNT Championship.

While Cage has accepted the challenge, facing Rhodes won't be easy. The latter has begun playing mind games as he sent a chilling tweet to Cage, mentioning Adam Copeland was better than him. It will be interesting to see the duo clash in the ring.

#1 Hook to face Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

When Hook was announced as the challenger for Samoa Joe's World Title, it drew plenty of criticism on social media. The reaction from fans led to AEW President Tony Khan justifying his decision by citing Jinder Mahal from WWE as an example. This justification from Khan led to a social media war between the fanbases of the two companies.

Regardless, on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, fans will finally know if ECW legend Taz's son really belongs in the ring with Samoa Joe. In his match against the veteran, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil will look to give his absolute best and prove his doubters wrong.

