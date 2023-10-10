CM Punk to make sensational return to wrestling tonight? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk might be a divisive name in the industry today, but his appearances have always pumped up ratings on any show. With the upcoming clash between AEW and WWE, perhaps Punk could get involved to change the momentum.

The Second City Saint parted ways with AEW early last month after getting into yet another backstage scuffle. Since then, many fans have pushed for his return to WWE, but could things possibly go an entirely different way tonight?

Tony Khan is facing one of his biggest challenges tonight as AEW Dynamite takes on an extremely stacked NXT episode. CM Punk has been posting numerous vague messages, and many believe it's a signal of his return - but what if he's implying that he'll return to AEW instead? If anything, this could be the biggest trump card.

Many believe Punk has been teasing fans.

However, at the end of the day, The Second City Saint could just be having fun with all the speculation. None of his posts have been direct or indirect references to WWE or AEW, which makes any fan theories wild speculation at best.

Konnan believes that CM Punk is more likely to return to WWE than AEW

Both of Punk's departures from AEW and WWE were highly controversial and after heated disagreements. However, more time has passed since The Second City Saint left WWE, and with the promotion's war with AEW, this could be a deciding factor in Punk's final decision.

According to Konnan in an episode of Keepin' It 100, Tony Khan's hate for WWE might give CM Punk a way to strike back at AEW for his treatment while signed to the promotion.

"He was getting his narrative out there through people 'cause I know those people and they called me. There's a good possibility he's gonna go there and the only reason I said that, bro they love to put it in AEW's faces. I mean, Tony literally hates those guys, I don't think they hate AEW, I just think they like to put it in their face." [1:15:12 - 1:15:53]

However, at the end of the day, only CM Punk knows what his next move will be. Fans will have to catch either show tonight and keep a close eye on social media to see if The Second City Saint returns to either promotion or not.