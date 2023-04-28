Cody Rhodes' current booking could help WWE lure top star away from AEW next year

Cody Rhodes' jump from AEW to WWE was a major development last year, as he quickly flourished in his new environment. It is quite possible that this will inspire another major All Elite star to follow in his footsteps.

The star in question is none other than MJF. Although he is currently the world champion in Tony Khan's company, his personality and comments have made it very clear that he only serves himself. Furthermore, he has repeatedly stated that he will not hesitate to join WWE after his contract ends in 2024.

As if MJF needed more persuasion, Cody Rhodes has been pushed prominently since his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Although The American Nightmare did not manage to dethrone Roman Reigns, he has become a fan favorite and potential contender for the new World Heavyweight Championship. This could certainly lure The Salt of the Earth away from AEW and bring him to Triple H's roster.

The AEW World Champion has already commented on potentially joining WWE

MJF's motivation in the pro wrestling business apparently stems from self-interest.

While it should be noted that Friedman is known for not breaking kayfabe, his continual comments about switching brands have managed to make it seem like a possibility.

Speaking at the For the Love of Wrestling convention by Monopoly events, he stated:

“I don’t know if you guys are aware of this, but on January 1st of 2024, I’m going to be a free agent. Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people – I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I'd go to WWE.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the reigning AEW World Champion.

