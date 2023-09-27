2-time World Champion lashes out at AEW for not having his merchandise

AEW star Rush recently took to social media to air his frustrations about not having his own line of merchandise T-shirts available on the promotion's website.

The exchange occurred after the AEW proudly promoted RJ City and Renee Paquette's newly released "Wrestle Aunts Tote Bag." Taking note of this post, Rush replied with the following:

"You sell this and no RUSH shirts?"

Expand Tweet

Granted, this may very well have been a light-hearted joke from the former Ring of Honor World Champion. But if not, it wouldn't be the first time an AEW star has publicly complained about the promotion.

Current World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood chimed into the conversation shortly after. The FTR member said the following:

"Yes, and I bought a Wrestle Aunts bag."

Rush has not competed for Tony Khan's company since May. But when El Toro Blanco eventually returns to the promotion, he will expect some shirts with his name on them to be readily available to his loving supporters.

AEW star Rush's brother fails to win championship gold

The pursuit of championship gold is what motivates wrestlers and keeps the industry spinning. Almost every star under the sun wants to hold some title and proudly represent their promotion. Rush's brother, Dragon Lee, recently had the opportunity to make this dream a reality.

He challenged Dominik Mysterio on the most recent episode of RAW with the NXT North American Championship on the line. Lee has proven time and time again how talented of a performer he is; however, he was unable to seal the victory this time around.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the always-exciting luchador did manage to draw a lot of attention to himself while competing in the biggest stage of his career thus far. At 28 years old, the future looks bright for Dragon Lee.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.