6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion done with AEW after Dynamite loss?

In a shocking turn of events on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, 6-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett faced off against Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl.

The match was nothing short of intense, with both competitors unleashing their fury upon each other. Briscoe unleashed a relentless assault on Jarrett, utilizing trash cans, tables, and condiments. Karen intervened with ketchup. Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal joined the brawl.

Even Papa Briscoe made an appearance and chokeslammed Lethal. Christopher Daniels, Best Friends, and the Lucha Brothers aided Briscoe which secured him a victory with a schoolboy pin on Jarrett. However, there seems to have been some confusion regarding Jarrett's future in AEW.

Reports from PWInsider initially suggested that if Jarrett lost to Briscoe, he would be leaving the Tony Khan-led promotion. But according to recent updates, it appears that this stipulation was never intended.

A promo video released and later retracted added to the confusion, indicating that multiple promos were filmed, leading to the incorrect information being leaked.

While the Concession Stand Brawl provided fans with a thrilling spectacle, the outcome has left many wondering what lies ahead for both Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe in AEW.

