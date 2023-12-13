Ace Steel has a 4-word reaction to CM Punk signing with WWE RAW

WWE Superstar CM Punk has officially become the newest member of the RAW brand, and his real-life friend, Ace Steel, couldn't be happier for him.

The WWE Universe waited with bated breath for weeks to know which brand The Straight Edge Superstar would choose. The company even teased the idea of Punk working in NXT by having him show up at the 2023 Deadline Premium Live Event for a buzzworthy segment with Shawn Michaels.

After much anticipation, The Second City Saint finally chose RAW this week and signed an exclusive contract with the Adam Pearce-led brand in the same building he once walked out of almost a decade ago.

CM Punk met a few familiar faces backstage on RAW, mainly Kofi Kingston, with whom he shared history during his heyday. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre was visibly unhappy to see him back as he affirmed that the Chicago native would destroy the locker room from the inside out.

CM Punk's long-time friend and trainer, Ace Steel, who made headlines for his involvement in the AEW Brawl Out incident last year, reacted with a four-word message about the blockbuster news.

Steel took to his Instagram handle to share the picture of Punk signing a contract with Pearce and wrote, "Look at these two."

After making his signing official, Seth Rollins came out to confront CM Punk for the first time in years. The Visionary didn't hold back ripping into The Voice of the Voiceless as he said WWE was not Punk's home anymore.

Rollins said he hated Punk and vowed to expose him for the fraud he was. This prompted The Straight Edge Superstar to officially declare his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match, which could be his first televised WWE match since 2014.

CM Punk will face Dominik Mysterio

It will be a while before the WWE Universe sees The Straight Edge Superstar compete in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. However, Punk will lace up his boots to take on Dominik Mysterio in a first-time-ever matchup at a live event.

Earlier today, the official Twitter/X handle of Madison Square Garden announced that the two men will square off against each other during the Live Holiday Tour on December 26. Not just that, the Kia Forum will also play host to the second match between these men on December 30.

Punk and "Dirty" Dom have a history with each other (not in the true sense of a TV storyline). The 45-year-old legend once crashed Aalyah Mysterio's birthday celebration as part of The Straight Edge Society faction 13 years ago on SmackDown.

Not too long ago, Punk even said he had been waiting to punch Dominik for 13 years. Will the long-awaited moment come to fruition? Only time will tell.

