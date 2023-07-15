AEW star has a cheesy reaction to Skye Blue's viral clip from Dynamite

AEW star Skye Blue's viral clip from Dynamite has garnered a reaction from her real-life boyfriend, Kyle Fletcher.

Skye faced The Outcasts' Ruby Soho in the semifinals of the ongoing Owen Hart Tournament on the latest edition of the Wednesday night show. She bravely battled the odds and came close to winning the bout, but ultimately Soho prevailed after hitting the No Future.

Ruby Soho is now set to face Willow Nightingale in the finals of the tournament after the latter defeated Athena on this week's edition of the Friday night show, Rampage.

Shortly after Soho and Blue's match, an NSFW clip emerged on social media, highlighting a very specific part of the encounter, and Kyle Fletcher noticed the tweet. He reacted with a cheesy message, asking who Skye Blue was. You can check out his post HERE.

"jeeeeeeeeeez who dis," tweeted Kyle Fletcher.

Kyle Fletcher has previously reacted to wild claims from fellow AEW star Jungle Boy

'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry surprisingly turned heel after his loss against SANADA at the Forbidden Door 2023 Pay-Per-View. Post-match, he attacked Hook, who had come out in support of his then-partner.

On the following edition of AEW Dynamite, Perry addressed his change in character and, during his promo, stated that he is "banging the hottest b*tch" in the Jacksonville-based promotion, i.e., Anna Jay A.S.

Kyle Fletcher reacted with a two-word message, simply disagreeing with Jungle Boy.

You can check out his post below:

"lol nah," tweeted Kyle Fletcher.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books a mixed-person tag team match between Kyle Fletcher & Skye Blue and Jack Perry & Anna Jay A.S. sometime in the future in All Elite Wrestling.

Do you want to see a bout between the four stars in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.