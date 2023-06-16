AEW suffers another fall in ratings ahead of CM Punk's return

Ahead of CM Punk's return, AEW seems to have suffered another drop in its ratings. It was this past Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite.

This week's Dynamite episode featured major title matches and a couple of tag team matches, and also seeds were planted for first-time-ever feuds.

According to a report from ShowBuzz Daily, the ratings of the Wednesday night show had drastically decreased when compared to the previous weeks. In the 18 - 49 demographic the show recorded an average of 832,000. Last week in the same demo the show recorded 903,000 and the week before it was 923,000.

As you can see, the ratings have been deteriorating in the past three weeks. Fans are hoping that the ratings will shoot back up again once CM Punk returns to the promotion on the premiere of a brand-new show, Collision, on June 17th.

What happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

The night kicked off with the AEW World Title eliminator match between MJF and Adam Cole. After a hard-fought battle, the match ended in a 30-minute time-limit draw.

The former WWE NXT Champion demanded for five more minutes but the Salt of the Earth refused and walked away with his title.

'Mr. Mayhem' Wardlow put his TNT Championship on the line against a former rival Jake Hager. Despite being attacked before the match had begun, the champion managed to retain his title.

Following the match, Christian and Luchasaurus popped up on the titantron and challenged Wardlow. The Human Dinasour will be wrestling Mr. Mayhem for the TNT title on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

Toni Storm also successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Skye Blue.

Fans also saw the seeds planted for a first-time-ever feud. The Ocho Chris Jericho and Sting had a stare-down. The two did not exchange any words, but both legends threatened each other with their baseball bats.

Also, multiple matches for the Forbidden Door pay-per-view were made official.

The show came to an end with the return of Eddie Kingston. The Mad King attacked Claudio Castagnoli but was taken out by the rest of the BCC. Kenny Omega rushed in to help his faction members but got attacked by a returning Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin will be challenging Omega for the IWGP US Title at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Why do you think there has been a ratings drop in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

