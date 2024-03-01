AEW talent shares heartbreaking injury update, set to undergo surgery

A top name in AEW has shared a heartbreaking update regarding an injury he sustained recently and has disclosed that he is set to undergo surgery. The talent in question is El Hijo del Vikingo.

Vikingo made his AEW debut on the March 22, 2023, edition of Dynamite against Kenny Omega. The reigning AAA Mega Champion has made several appearances since then in singles and tag team competitions.

The 26-year-old star suffered a knee injury on February 17 during a show at the Lopez Mateos Arena. It was reported that Vikingo had hurt his ligament and meniscus. Furthermore, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Vikingo could be out of action for a "pretty long" time.

El Hijo del Vikingo. recently took to Instagram to share an update on his health. The Mexican star confirmed that he is dealing with a ruptured ligament and torn meniscus on his injured right knee and revealed that it would require surgery.

Check out Vikingo's post on Instagram below:

Rey Mysterio advised AEW star El Hijo del Vikingo to protect his body

El Hijo del Vikingo is considered one of the most promising upcoming wrestlers in the industry. While he has captured the awe of audiences with his high-flying moves, the risks linked with Vikingo's style have resulted in a serious knee injury that he sustained at an event in Mexico.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has dealt with his share of injuries over his long career. In October 2023, Mysterio revealed that he had advised Vikingo to take better care of his body.

In a conversation with ESPN, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled advising the regular AEW star to tone down his in-ring style for the sake of career longevity.

“I pretty much gave him that advice and told him he could still be incredible if he just toned it down two or three beats more. Pick the moments where you want to do your things to impact. You don’t have to do it every night because they already know who you are. I hope that he takes the advice and doesn’t have to suffer what I did, which is learn the hard way.”

It remains to be seen whether Vikingo modifies his wrestling style following his return from injury.

