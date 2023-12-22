AEW and Tony Khan won't be happy with these disappointing statistics

AEW President Tony Khan has done a fair job in establishing the company as a competitor to the sports entertainment juggernaut WWE. However, the company still struggles with its rating criteria as recent statistics reveal their 2023 overall ratings.

All Elite Wrestling had impressive ratings in 2022, however it seems like the company has taken a major hit as its current standing is disappointing in comparison to previous years.

According to Wrestlenomics, AEW's ratings did not rise at all in 2023. Dynamite saw a 23% decrease in the first quarter, 14% in the second quarter, 10% in the third quarter, and then another 10% in the fourth quarter.

AEW Rampage viewership also suffered a significant decrease with a negative 40% in the first quarter itself. AEW Collision was not included in the chart as the show wasn't around to compare those numbers.

Expand Tweet

Teddy Long believes Chris Jericho could be the guy to run Tony Khan's AEW Locker room

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Chris Jericho could be the right person to handle the backstage issues in All Elite Wrestling.

On the latest edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis, Bill Apter and Teddy Long discussed some potential names who could help Tony Khan keep order backstage which led to Apter bringing up Jericho's name.

"You’ve got Chris Jericho there. He’s a backstage genius in my opinion. He’s creative and even though he’s older, he’s the guy who should be running Tony Khan’s dressing room, and putting this whole thing together. He has a great mind," said Bill Apter. [7:20 – 7:41]

Teddy Long further praised Chris Jericho and stated that The Ocho should be the Co-Head of Talent Relations along with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

"He’s the smartest guy in this business. Him and Jake 'The Snake' should be in charge of talent relations. I’ve known him for many, many years, he doesn’t take any s**t. As Bill was saying, he’s one of the smartest guys in this business. He’s the only guy that I know who can go out on TV and get beat right in the middle [of the ring] 1,2,3, and get right back up and get his heat back, and I can tell you right now, a lot of guys can’t do that," said Teddy Long. [7:30 – 8:13]

Do you agree with Teddy Long? Let us know in the comments below.